An Italian nurse murdered his girlfriend, a doctor, after believing she gave him the coronavirus.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

“I killed her because she gave me coronavirus,” De Pace bluntly told investigators after being brought in for strangling Lorena Quaranta.

Police who arrived at the scene were met with Quaranta, 27, dead and De Pace on the floor with his wrists cut. De Pace was raced to the Sicilian hospital where the couple worked and was saved by their coworkers.

Both De Pace and Quaranta had tested negative for the virus. Prosecutors say De Pace's reasoning is "nonsense."

“She was a doctor who was working hard to save others. It's such a tragedy,” a source told The Sun.

Before her death, Quaranta wrote about the difficulty of battling the virus on Facebook: “Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life. You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country.

”You must think and remember those that dedicate their lives daily to looking after our sick.”

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries from the coronavirus. Over 13,000 people have died due to COVID-19 and there have been 128,948 confirmed cases.

Worldwide, there have been over 1.2 million confirmed cases and over 69,000 deaths.

[Via]