Isaiah Thomas has been through his fair share of injuries throughout his time in the NBA although he has proven himself to be quite a great player when he is healthy. Having said that, it was quite jarring to see him reduced to an off-the-bench role while playing with the Denver Nuggets last season. Thomas became a free agent this summer and it was clear that he would be looking to take his talents somewhere he could start.

In the offseason, Thomas ended up signing to the Wizards who are missing big-name players like John Wall. Thomas divulged on his decision to join the Wizards, saying at the end of the day, he wanted to go somewhere that would actually play him.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

“I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough,” Thomas said, per Hoops Rumors. “I know who I am, I’m one of the best basketball players in the world. It doesn’t affect me. I approach the game the same way. But, I mean, I am happy to be starting.”

So far, the Wizards are off to a 2-4 start this season but aren't expected to make a playoff run. For now, Thomas is focused on getting healthy a refinding his footing in a league that puts players on just as quickly as it forgets about them. Hopefully, Thomas can impress and get back to his old ways.