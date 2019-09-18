Isaiah Thomas has probably been one of the unluckiest players in the NBA over the past decade especially when it comes to injuries and the setbacks he has faced while bouncing around the league. After a less than stellar season in Denver, Thomas signed with the Washington Wizards this summer where he was expected to be a replacement for injured superstar John Wall. Unfortunately, Thomas has faced yet another setback as it was announced today that he will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury.

Thomas ruptured a ligament in his left thumb while playing pickup ball and ended up getting surgery. The team says they are disappointed for Thomas although they are committed to keeping him on the team and getting their younger guards ready for the upcoming season.

While this might be a blow to Thomas, it's also a big deal for the Wizards who have been struggling to find consistent personnel over the last few seasons. They were unable to secure Bradley Beal to a longterm contract extension and with John Wall injured for the year, there aren't many reasons to cheer for the Wizards right now.

Following the news, Wizards fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the not just the announcement but the team itself.