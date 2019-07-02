Isaiah Thomas has bounced around the league over the last couple of years after being a successful player with the Boston Celtics. Back in 2017, Thomas was fifth in MVP voting but has suffered from injuries which have made him less effective as a player. Over the past two seasons, Thomas has only played 44 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Denver Nuggets. Heading into free agency, Thomas was looking to reestablish himself as an effective player, which led him to sign a one-year contract with the Washington Wizards. Thomas was signed to a veteran minimum contract and will fill a void left by the injured John Wall.

Thomas spoke to The Athletic's David Aldridge about his recent contract and opened up about why he chose to sign with the Wizards. “Opportunity!!!! That’s all I wanted, I’ll do the rest!” Thomas said in a text.

Thomas' new teammate Bradley Beal seems to be pretty excited about the news especially when you consider just how weak the Wizards were last season. Beal was the one bright spot on the team and with the addition of Thomas, they have something to look forward to now.

If Thomas can get back to his pre-injury form, the Wizards have an opportunity to get back to the playoffs.