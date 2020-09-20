It looks like Top Dawg Entertainment is gearing up to close out 2020 on a strong note. Though many plans have shifted due to the pandemic, there are some promising signs that we could be getting new music from a few of the members from the camp. Of course, Kendrick's follow-up to DAMN. is among the most anticipated, as is SZA's next project but fans are also anticipating new music from Isaiah Rashad.

In a since-deleted tweet, Isaiah Rashad hinted at the possibility of dropping new music while demanding a verse from Young Dolph. According to HipHopDX, the rapper tweeted, "I don't wanna drop until I get a Young Dolph feature." The tweet has since been taken down but fans immediately started tagging Dolph.

Meanwhile, Top Dawg has made it clear that they are currently putting in work, hinting at a new drop from Isaiah. Taking to Instagram, Top Dawg shared a photo on-set of a new music video. "We shooting with.... guess who," he captioned the post. Fans flooded the comment section with guesses of who it might be. Many said Kendrick while others demanded Isaiah Rashad's new album gets a release date. Either way, we're excited to know that there's a possibility we'll be getting some new music from TDE soon.

