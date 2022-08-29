Irv Gotti was the talk of the internet all year after his appearance on Drink Champs. In the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story, Gotti divulged his romantic relationship with Ashanti that very few people knew existed. He shamelessly continued to discuss this topic throughout the month, even as friends like Fat Joe condemned him for coming out publicly about something that happened 20 years prior.



Ashanti and Irv Gotti of Murder Inc. during Ashanti On The R. Kelly Chocolate Factory Tour - Backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

It appears that Gotti doesn't have any shame in what he discussed. On the red carpet of the VMAs, Essence caught up with Irv to discuss the comments he made.

"It’s my life. They paid me a bunch of money to talk about my life at Murder Inc. and I caught all this flack because of it,” Gotti said. “It’s my life. I’m not a lying type person. I wish Ashanti all the best. If you’re watching Ashanti, I wish you all the best. But I just told my truth.”

Gotti also addressed people calling him predatory for making a move on Ashanti when she was 20 years old and he was closer to 30. "It was funny for me to see the backlash I received. They were trying to get the #MeToo Movement and I was like, ‘Yo, I said I loved her. We were together for three years…I wish her all the best.”

He also caught up with TheShadeRoom who similarly asked him about his dealings with Ashanti. He said the only reason he's talking about Ashanti is that people frequently ask him about her.