Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.



Ashanti and Irv Gotti of Murder Inc. during Ashanti On The R. Kelly Chocolate Factory Tour - Backstage at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

In the latest episode of The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Irv Gotti detailed the evolution of his romance with Ashanti. Gotti was fresh out of a relationship and explained that a bond naturally formed between himself and the singer.

"Ashanti's coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing. She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great," he said with a laugh. "So one day, I was like, 'I'll take you home.' She said, 'Bet. Cool.' Walk her to her front door of her crib. She turns to say goodbye and I just kissed her and grabbed her ass. It was like, 'What took you so long?'"

Fans quickly pointed out the 10-year age gap between Gotti and Ashanti. Many began labeling Gotti's behavior predatory as they felt he, as a man inching towards his 30s, aggressively pursued a woman who was only 19 or 20 years old at the time. Though Gotti hasn't responded to the accusations, Twitter had plenty to say about the latest episode of The Murder Inc. Story. Check it out below.