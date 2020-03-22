As the Coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is becoming a likely possibility, according to the Financial Times.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

The event is currently scheduled to start on July 24, but according to a new report, the International Olympic Committee is considering postponing the games.

“Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations,” the local organizing committee also said. “The rest is speculation.”

According to the New York Times, Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has indicated that the Olympics will continue as scheduled: "We will overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics without problem, as planned."

The International Olympic Committee intends to reach a decision on whether to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks. “We are working very hard, and we are confident that we will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks," says IOC president Thomas Bach in a letter sent to athletes. “These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games,” the letter continues. “This step will allow better visibility of the rapidly changing development of the health situation around the world and in Japan. It will serve as the basis for the best decision in the interest of the athletes and everyone else involved.”