Hennessy Carolina is a well-known social media influencer with an entertaining personality. Aside from being an Instagram model, she is also famous for being the sister of rap artist Cardi B. She’s been seen in reality television shows like Love and Hip Hop and The Challenge thanks to her familial connection, nonetheless, she's captivated audiences with her own brand of humor. She’s recently transitioned from reality T.V. star to fashion entrepreneur, announcing her as-of-yet-unreleased clothing line, “No Evil Eye.”

Her style often consists of bright colors and revealing pieces that reflect her bubbly persona, however, she's also got a tom-boy edge, as we discovered sleuthing through her Instagram.

Check out of the best ‘fits she’s put together below.

Coordination is key. Hennessy tied this Fashion Nova fit together by throwing in orange accents. Wearing a big, fluffy, orange coat adds to the dramatics of the look while her orange sneakers and bag make it more casual.





The Bronx influencer makes streetwear look good. Baggy t-shirts, cargo pants, and small purses have become very trendy. She completed the look with gold jewelry to play off the brown in her fit.





Nobody does sexy better than Hennessy. Draped in red from head to toe, this skin tight ensemble certainly shows off her curves and long legs.





Talk about class. This outfit screams Beverly Hills. With her blazer, heels, and chihuahua, Hennessy gives off a sophisticated look with this outfit. She knows how to switch it up.





Hennessy is obviously a fan of color coordination. Posing in front of the same brown color as her fit, she is dripped from top to bottom in different shades of hazel. It also seems as if she was going for a throwback look with her curly updo and big hoop earrings.





This matching set gripped Hennessy in all the right places. The blue and black pattern she wears brings out her dazzling silver jewelry.





In this pretty outfit, Hennessy makes pink, purple, and blue match. She kills it in a casual look that still looks high-fashion, a tank top, sweatpants, and Air Forces.





Sometimes simplicity is best. Showing off her real hair, Hennessy flaunts her natural beauty in a basic outfit— then again, a Gucci bag can turn anything into a luxurious look.





Here, Hennessy unleashed her inner schoolgirl. She turned a regular collar shirt and skirt into a stylish fit by adding retro sunglasses and fuzzy sneakers.





Stripes will always be in style. To set off the silver in this zebra print dress, Hennessy layered on the jewelry and paired it with heels laced around her ankles.





A little stretched-out shirt has never hurt anyone— especially if you pair it with boyfriend jeans. Her long black jacket gives her a mysterious look as she matches her belt with her metallic shoes.





The pants are obviously the main character in this outfit. Hennessy sports them with a black shirt which she creatively tied into a knot and a thick chain.





Back at it again with the details. Making sure her oranges are identical, Henny also added in rose gold jewelry to further set off the look.





Nike will never go out of style. Hennessy gives off an old-school vibe with her baggy jeans and Y2K style shades.





Which look do you like the most?