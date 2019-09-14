A longtime hotbed of promising artists on the rise, Chicago's North Side has delivered yet another chart-climbing emcee to the game - Polo G. Originally a proponent of the Windy City's oft-celebrated drill scene, Polo G carved out his own niche by blending the gritty, dark lyricism and blunt delivery popularized by his hometown with a softer, more melodic influence to create a style unto his own. Growing up in the shadow of gang violence near the infamous former Cabrini Green housing project, Polo G spent years cycling in and out of the Cook County Jail before first gaining attention with his track "Finer Things" and its accompanying visual.

Now earning long overdue praise and mainstream attention with his Top 40 hit "Pop Out" featuring Lil Tjay, Polo G's heartfelt yet hard-edged bars have now fully secured him a spot in the industry and he intends to continue wielding influence for as long as possible.

"I keep those who follow me on their toes as far as what to expect whether it’s a new song, the next lyric or even an outfit I’m always trying to outdo my last accomplishment," says the 20-year-old rapper. "My music [is] powerful and heartfelt. Everything I say in my songs comes from how I’m feeling or reflecting on things that happened in the past...What makes me different is my way of thinking. I plan on being the biggest thing in hip-hop one day."

With the release of his debut album Die A Legend earning him an impressive No. 6 spot on the Billboard 200, it's clear that Polo G has only started making waves for what will surely be a long and illustrious career.

For a more in-depth look into Polo G's budding career, check out the Instagram Gallery below.

Freestyle

"Every Chance U Get...Show Em U Belong💯💯💯," captioned Polo G alongside a snippet of his Hot 97 Freestyle. Evidently, the Chicago native is keen to prove his skills to both his fans and his peers.

Finer Things

On the one-year anniversary of his "Finer Things" visual, Polo G took the time to pay homage to the track that transformed his life.

Times Square

Seeing your face on a Times Square Billboard is undoubtedly a high point in any rising artist's career.

Pop Out

As "Pop Out" is the track that earned Polo G mainstream attention, its success couldn't pass by without notice - two million views in two days is certainly "GROWN MAN numbers."

Cook County Jail

"A yr ago today I was locked up on ma ass no lawyer bail money or a dollar on ma books I was hustling tryna make dis rap shit happen now I’m blessed asf," writes Polo G alongside a past mugshot upload.

Battle Cry

The second of Polo G's visuals to hit the coveted Top 5 trending chart on YouTube, the success of "Battle Cry" proved to be a further motivation for the rapper to keep grinding in the studio.

Die A Legend Tour

Polo G's first tour proves that the Chicago native is far from just a gifted lyricist, as he can clearly captivate an audience as well.

1,000,000

In the current age where streaming is king, hitting 1,000,000 subscribers is no small feat.

Power 106

If you thought Polo G's impressive Hot 97 freestyle was a fluke, think again.

Top Spot

When Die A Legend hit No. 1, Polo G couldn't let the moment pass without sharing his accomplishment on the 'Gram.