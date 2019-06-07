mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G's Debut Album "Die A Legend" Has Arrived

Aron A.
June 07, 2019 18:51
411 Views
50
5
CoverCover

Die A Legend
Polo G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Featuring Lil Baby, Gunna & Lil Tjay.


Polo G's one of the most exciting new artists to emerge this year. Since gaining attention with the release "Finer Things," the Chicago rapper's had all eyes on him and today, he makes his formal introduction with his debut album, Die A Legend.

Polo G blessed fans with his debut album earlier today titled, Die A Legend. Laced up with fourteen tracks in total, the rapper delivers both new songs and a few of the tracks that helped get him where he is today. "Finer Things," "Battle Cry," and "Pop Out" are included on the tracklist along with appearances from Lil Tjay and the Drip Harder duo, Lil Baby and Gunna, who hop on "Pop Out Again."

Peep the tracklist below. 
1. Lost Files
2. Dyin Breed
3. Through Da Storm
4. Effortless
5. Pop Out ft. Lil Tjay
6. Battle Cry
7. BST
8. Finer Things
9. Picture This
10. Chosen 1
11. Deep Wounds
12. Last Strike
13. A King’s Nightmare
14. Pop Out Again ft. Lil Baby and Gunna

Polo G Lil Baby Gunna Lil Tjay new album new project pop out
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Polo G's Debut Album "Die A Legend" Has Arrived
50
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject