Polo G's Debut Album "Die A Legend" Has Arrived

Polo G's one of the most exciting new artists to emerge this year. Since gaining attention with the release "Finer Things," the Chicago rapper's had all eyes on him and today, he makes his formal introduction with his debut album, Die A Legend.

Polo G blessed fans with his debut album earlier today titled, Die A Legend. Laced up with fourteen tracks in total, the rapper delivers both new songs and a few of the tracks that helped get him where he is today. "Finer Things," "Battle Cry," and "Pop Out" are included on the tracklist along with appearances from Lil Tjay and the Drip Harder duo, Lil Baby and Gunna, who hop on "Pop Out Again."

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Lost Files

2. Dyin Breed

3. Through Da Storm

4. Effortless

5. Pop Out ft. Lil Tjay

6. Battle Cry

7. BST

8. Finer Things

9. Picture This

10. Chosen 1

11. Deep Wounds

12. Last Strike

13. A King’s Nightmare

14. Pop Out Again ft. Lil Baby and Gunna