Instagram and WhatsApp are widely regarded as two of the most-used apps of all time. The social network and messaging tool are convenient and very user-friendly. Most people you speak to have an Instagram account (if not several) and WhatsApp is a perfect alternative to text messaging. Operated by Facebook, the two services will soon be given new names to remind us exactly who's in charge, as reported by Hypebeast this weekend.

Facebook is introducing new ways to make their products more clear to potential consumers and in order to attract more attention, they've decided to change the names of both Instagram and WhatsApp. While the new names are not yet live, they will soon respectively be known as Instagram from Facebook and WhatsApp from Facebook. You know... in case you forgot.



Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

According to the report, the new names will not mark any differences in the actual services provided. The changes are purely cosmetic with the higher-ups at Facebook wanting their offering to be more transparent. "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook," said a spokesperson for the company after the news was broken by The Information.

Expect the changes to be made soon on the App Store.