Kylie Jenner was supported by the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan on Tuesday night as she launched her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, in Los Angeles. Despite recently receiving major backlash for the harmful properties of one of her brand's products, the walnut scrub, she appeared to be in good graces as she documented the whole affair on her Instagram.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has previously proved that she goes all out on themes for parties, and a peek inside this party saw that she certainly didn't hold back this time, showing a stunning attention to every detail of the night from the star.

The party was held in a skating rink, and guests - including Madison Beer, James Charles, and celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez - enjoyed spinning around in skates all night, whilst being treated to an abundance of treats. The theme this time was pink (to match the packaging of her new brand), and Kylie did not hold back at all. Guests were treated to an excess of munchies, including pizza, cheesy fries, cupcakes, ramen and sushi, all of which were either pink in color, or in pink packaging embellished with the logo "Kylie Skin." The beverages of the night were also predictably on brand, sticking to the pink color scheme by way of flower petal toppings.

As with any Kardashian bash, the party was intricately documented on social media with the whole fam - minus supermodel Kendall, who was headed to Cannes at the time - sharing stunning snaps.