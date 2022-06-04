Juneteenth is a holiday that takes place in the United States to commemorate the emancipation of African-American slaves in 1865. It is also a day on which African-Americans celebrate their culture. Juneteenth, celebrated every year on June 19, became a federal holiday last year after the Senate unanimously voted on it.

The celebration is meant to recognize the great things African Americans have contributed to society, but some people aren't getting the memo. Today, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis caught some backlash after they gave out a specific dish that has racist connotations. Pictures of a tray with the label "Juneteenth Watermelon Salad" have been circulating on social media.

One of the museum's representatives is in agreement with the food item and name, saying that their partners, "planned a Juneteenth menu as a way for us to raise awareness of the holiday's meaning, and commemorate their own family traditions."

That same rep also claimed that red foods are a part of African Americans' history, claiming that they are, "served by some to remember the blood that was shed along the way to freedom."

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Nonetheless, the museum offered an apology to all those offended. "The museum apologizes and acknowledges the negative impact that stereotypes have on communities of color. We have removed the salad from our menu. We value our relationships with all of our visitors and communities. We have learned from this experience," they stated.

