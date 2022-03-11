Social media users were quick to criticize Lil Durk for saying a low body count is what "really did it" for him when speaking on love and his relationship with his now-fiancée, India Royale.

The recently wifed-up mother-of-two took to Twitter to remind fans, "Good thing he's my man," when they came to insert their unasked-for opinions.

In a recent interview with the Million Dollaz of Worth Game podcast, Durk went on to talk about how "petty" he is. “Like, if you fucked a lot of n***as and all that, I ain’t gonna wife you. But that’s me... But it’s, like, everything about her. Being real, not cheating, she ain’t been passed around. It was, like, her body count. That’s what really did it.”

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter, with users putting in their two-sense on the celebrity couple's relationship.

"India Royale is really with a man with 7 kids and he has the nerve to say her low body count is what attracted him to her. Men are the weakest links always," one account tweeted.

"Idgaf what people think about my fiancé," she posted to Twitter. "That’s why he mine, get you one."

One user asked, "So you’re cool with him talking about body counts with a past like his? To each his own, I guess."

India responded "Duh."

Check out some of the tweets below.