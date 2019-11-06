The blockbuster film Independence Day was unlike any other upon its release. The 1996 alien-centered action flick soon broke records as the highest-grossing film of the year and the second-highest of all time, following the dinosaur favorite Jurassic Park. The movie starred Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Randy Quaid, Vivica Fox, and a slew of others, and with the success of the first installment, it was expected for a second to hit the silver screens with just as grand of a worldwide applause. However, that's didn't happen.

Independence Day filmmaker Roland Emmerich was excited to see Independence Day return to theaters as a sequel in 2016, but he now says he wishes he would have jumped ship with Will. The actor was slated to appear in Independence Day: Resurgence alongside Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman, but Will dropped out to tackle another project.

"I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first, but then in the middle of production Will opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad," Emmerich told Yahoo Movies UK. "I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script, then I had to really fast, cobble another script together. I should have just said no because all of a sudden I was making something I criticized myself: a sequel."

