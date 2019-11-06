The third Bad Boys film dropped off its first trailer at the top of fall and after a few months of anticipation, we've been blessed with a new trailer that showcases just how much action the movie is about to deliver. The under three-minute clip sees Will Smith's character, Mike Lowrey, get a little wild on the streets of Miami as he drifts his Porche up and down the streets almost giving Martin Lawrence's character, Marcus Burnett, a heart attack.



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the teaser, Marcus and Mike get assigned to work with a new team of cops that Mike calls a "high school musical boy band with guns." Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantoliano (reprising this role as Captain Howard), Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig are all apart of the film that follows their battle with a Romanian mob boss who seeks revenge after the death of his brother.

The first Bad Boys film pulled in a whopping $141 million USD and we can only hope the new Bad Boys For Life pulls in just as much success. The film hits theaters on January 17th, 2020. Peep the full trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.