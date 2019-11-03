Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have become the parents most adept at producing online content. Jada has her Red Table Talk web series, which focuses on intimate and important conversations between herself, her mother and her daughter. Will was a bit late to the social media game, but ever since he joined Instagram, he has been posting hilarious stuff. Now, he's vlogging on YouTube and the latest video he shared recaps his and Jada's trip to Tyler Perry Studio's grand opening.

At the beginning of October, Tyler Perry celebrated the launch of his massive studio lot in Atlanta with a star-studded event. The party was hailed as a gathering of Black excellence. Oprah, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Patti Labelle, Beyoncé and many more were in attendance.

Will was one of the twelve pivotal contributors to cinema that was honoured with a soundstage named after him. His vlog shows him inaugurating the Will Smith Soundstage by shattering a bottle of champagne that was followed by fireworks being set off. The vlog also highlights the historical significance of Tyler Perry's achievement. His $250 million studio is the first one owned by a Black person and is bigger than Disney, Paramount, Sony and Warner's studios combined. An even more wild fact to wrap one's head around is that the property the studio rests on was built by slaves and served as a Confederate army base. Will and Jada are seen walking around Perry's party in awe at the proportions of the moment they're participating in.