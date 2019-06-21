iLoveMakonnen Drops New "M3" EP With Gucci Mane

iLoveMakonnen first impacted the music industry when he released his hit song "Tuesday" and five years after his initial success, the rapper is back to partying on the weekend. It took him a while but now, Makonnen is more comfortable getting "Drunk On Saturday." It makes sense considering he's grown up a lot since dropping his first single. The 30-year-old Atlanta artist has been teasing his new EP for a while and finally, it's out with a total of six fresh songs.

A couple of these, including the aforementioned "Drunk On Saturday" and "Spendin" with Gucci Mane have already been out for us to consume but we've got some newbies in here too, with the intro track standing out so far. Listen to Makonnen's latest musical effort and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Liquid Supply Daily

2. I'm Not Ok

3. Drunk On Saturday

4. Shoot Shoot

5. Money Fiend

6. Spendin (feat. Gucci Mane)