Iggy Azalea just scored big after selling her house in the Hidden Hills. As reported by TMZ, the mother of one listed her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property for $6.2 million back in January. While it didn't sell for that price, she did get an offer of $5.949 million-- which is more than she had paid for it.

Not only is the home equipped with a swimming pool, basketball court, and playground, but it's also near the Kardashian family, according to the media outlet.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

It's no surprise that the "Fancy" artist's house was on the market. After all, in a recent tweet, she admitted that she is obsessed with Zillow, the real-estate marketplace company. Earlier this month, she wrote, "I keep selling my house so I have an excuse to Zillow. I’m obsessed. It’s my actual addiction."

While that may be one reason she put her luxurious residence up for sale, there could be another factor that prompted her decision. In June of last year, Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, talked about a run-in she had experienced with one of her nearby residents.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Day 1 living in my new house and my bored housewives ass neighbor already tried to snitch on me for doing construction in my own fuckin home. Little does she know, fucking with her is now my new hobby and life’s work. You live next to a Gemini now sweetie. Hi, I’m petty!"

While it remains unknown where the Australian native will move to next, it can be assumed that she'll more than likely use Zillow to determine her fate.

