Iggy Azalea Releases New Album "The End Of An Era"

Iggy Azalea has officially released her new studio album The End of an Era, marking the beginning of her musical hiatus. The new project includes her previously released singles "I Am The Strip Club" and "Brazil." Features include BIA and Sophia Scott.

The Aussie rapper comes through with a dance-ready fourteen-track effort, including tons of club inspiration on songs like "Sirens" and "Brazil."

During her time off from the music industry, Iggy plans to take on other creative projects. However, she has also announced an upcoming deluxe edition for The End of an Era, meaning that if you like what you're hearing, there's a little more coming soon.

Listen to Iggy's new album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Sirens

2. Brazil

3. Pillow Fight

4. Emo Club Anthem

5. STFU

6. I Am The Strip Club

7. Nights Like This

8. Woke Up (Diamonds)

9. Is That Right (feat. BIA)

10. XXXTRA

11. Peach Body

12. Sex on the Beach (feat. Sophia Scott)

13. Good Times With Bad People

14. Day 3 in Miami (End of an Era)