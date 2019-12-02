Iggy Azalea Flexes In A Major Way On "Not Important"

At this stage in the game, Iggy Azalea isn't looking to convert anyone. Least of all those who have written her off years ago. Now, having already secured her own masters and found a new romantic partner in Playboi Carti, Iggy has moved to do what's right by her. With that comes Wicked Lips, the innuendo-laden EP from the Australian-American rapper. Though brief in nature, the project serves as a reminder that Iggy's core fans will support her, even if artists like Azealia Bankscontinue to drag her handle through the muck.

"You are not me, pockets ain't greased, Sandra Dee," she raps, in pure flex mode. "Dubai on a shopping spree, first class seat / had to catch a wave overseas, you tellin' true lies, I ain’t Jamie Lee." Clearly, the money remains right, a claim that cannot and should not be contested. Say what you will about the rapper, but you can't deny the checks keep coming. Are you still riding for her cause?

Quotable Lyrics

