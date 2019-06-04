Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre got married in April, bringing their family and closest friends together for a stunning three-day wedding in Marrakesh. The gorgeous celebration was covered by British Vogue magazine where the couple details their nuptials and just why it was love at first sight.

“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” Idris tells the publication. The couple met in 2017 at a Vancouver jazz bar while Idris was filming The Mountain Between Us. He locked eyes with Sabrina and it was “love at first sight.”

“You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina it wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

The full Vogue feature hits newsstands as of June 7th where Idris also details he and Sabrina's attendance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. "That was an incredible experience,” he said. “I was curating the music for that night, so it was a bit of pressure, but it was great. A vibe.”