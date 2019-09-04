IDK Links With Pusha T & J.I.D On "Is He Real?" Track Titled "Porno"

Maryland rapper IDK dropped off his debut effort early Wednesday morning titled Is He Real?, a record that is delivered through his Clue label. The album showcases the rapper's diverse talents as he emotes artistically throughout the 14-track project, but a stand-out song on the compilation is undoubtedly "Porno" featuring Pusha T and J.I.D.

The song is non-linear and through the journey from beginning to end, it takes a few twists and turns—including a A Tribe Called Quest sample of "Bonita Applebum." All three of the rappers come with bars on this one, and while they pan out well together, there are a few moments where things sound a little disjointed (like the chanting bridge in the middle of the track). However, this is one of the best features of Is He Real?, and shows what happens when one artist is collectively an emcee, a lyricist, and a rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna lock lips, I just pulled over, made her stop it

Inside of my whip, when I'm drivin' it's called a cockpit

Obviously if she ride with the kid, then she givin' knowledge

Like institutions disguised in the schools, collectin' profits

I missed

Give it the sh*t that she like some type of magician

My magical wand mission, this clitoris infamous

God-given, devil insidious