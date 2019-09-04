mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK Links With Pusha T & J.I.D On "Is He Real?" Track Titled "Porno"

Erika Marie
September 04, 2019 02:27
679 Views
61
2
CoverCover

Porno
IDK Feat. Pusha T & J.I.D

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
81% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A banger.


Maryland rapper IDK dropped off his debut effort early Wednesday morning titled Is He Real?, a record that is delivered through his Clue label. The album showcases the rapper's diverse talents as he emotes artistically throughout the 14-track project, but a stand-out song on the compilation is undoubtedly "Porno" featuring Pusha T and J.I.D. 

The song is non-linear and through the journey from beginning to end, it takes a few twists and turns—including a A Tribe Called Quest sample of "Bonita Applebum." All three of the rappers come with bars on this one, and while they pan out well together, there are a few moments where things sound a little disjointed (like the chanting bridge in the middle of the track). However, this is one of the best features of Is He Real?, and shows what happens when one artist is collectively an emcee, a lyricist, and a rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna lock lips, I just pulled over, made her stop it
Inside of my whip, when I'm drivin' it's called a cockpit
Obviously if she ride with the kid, then she givin' knowledge
Like institutions disguised in the schools, collectin' profits
I missed
Give it the sh*t that she like some type of magician
My magical wand mission, this clitoris infamous
God-given, devil insidious

IDK
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  2
  679
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
IDK Pusha T J.I.D Is He Real
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS IDK Links With Pusha T & J.I.D On "Is He Real?" Track Titled "Porno"
61
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject