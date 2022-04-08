IDK Delivers KAYTRANADA-Produced Song, "Taco"

One of the more unexpected collaborations to come from this week's list of new music arrivals is "Taco," which finds Maryland's IDK connecting with Grammy Award-winning producer KAYTRANADA over a bouncy beat complete with some funky jazz piano.

"'Taco' is IDK’s first release following USEE4YOURSELF, the artist’s sonically sprawling sophomore album," a press release explains. "Coated in philosophical musings and lyrical dynamism, it was exactly the sort of project fans had come to expect from the DMV rapper, who also led a music business course by the name of No Label Academy at Harvard University that same summer."

On the catchy chorus, IDK raps, "And I don't mean the truck, boy / They comin' with the d*cks for f*ckboys (Slide) / They playin' with cl*ts like f*ck toys (Slide) / With the silence on the tip like, "f*ck noise" (Slide)."

Check out the music video for "IDK" above, and let us know which New Music Friday releases you've been loving so far in the comments below.

