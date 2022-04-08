mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

IDK Delivers KAYTRANADA-Produced Song, "Taco"

Hayley Hynes
April 08, 2022 15:14
Taco
IDK Feat. Kaytranada

IDK's upbeat, dynamic new single will carry you through your weekend.


One of the more unexpected collaborations to come from this week's list of new music arrivals is "Taco," which finds Maryland's IDK connecting with Grammy Award-winning producer KAYTRANADA over a bouncy beat complete with some funky jazz piano.

"'Taco' is IDK’s first release following USEE4YOURSELF, the artist’s sonically sprawling sophomore album," a press release explains. "Coated in philosophical musings and lyrical dynamism, it was exactly the sort of project fans had come to expect from the DMV rapper, who also led a music business course by the name of No Label Academy at Harvard University that same summer."

On the catchy chorus, IDK raps, "And I don't mean the truck, boy / They comin' with the d*cks for f*ckboys (Slide) / They playin' with cl*ts like f*ck toys (Slide) / With the silence on the tip like, "f*ck noise" (Slide)."

Check out the music video for "IDK" above, and let us know which New Music Friday releases you've been loving so far in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I don't mean the truck, boy
They comin' with the d*cks for f*ckboys (Slide)
They playin' with cl*ts like f*ck toys (Slide)
With the silence on the tip like, "f*ck noise" (Slide) 

IDK Kaytranada new music new song new single taco
