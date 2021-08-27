Icewear Vezzo Releases New Single "Know The Difference" With Lil Baby

Icewear Vezzo is set to release his new project Rich Off Pints 2 next week, and he officially dropped off the latest single, titled "Know The Difference" featuring Lil Baby, on Thursday night. The video will premiere on Friday afternoon, but fans are able to check out the new record on all streaming services right now.

The new release comes following Icewear Vezzo's announcement that he's finally off of probation for the first time in his adult life, marking nearly fifteen years where he was being monitored regularly. The new track starts out with a hook from Lil Baby before the Detroit rapper jumps in, coming through for a verse referencing his drug-dealing past and more.

Listen to "Know The Difference" by Icewear Vezzo and Lil Baby below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Whenever I start the Aventador, it go in neutral, I bought a McLaren, it's moving

Them n***as ain't bust shit they claim to be shooting

My network ain't public, I know what I'm doing