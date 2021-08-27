mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Icewear Vezzo Releases New Single "Know The Difference" With Lil Baby

Alex Zidel
August 27, 2021 14:30
375 Views
44
1
Active Mindz Music, Iced Up RecordsActive Mindz Music, Iced Up Records
Active Mindz Music, Iced Up Records

Know The Difference
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Icewear Vezzo drops the latest video single "Know The Difference" featuring Lil Baby from his upcoming project "Rich Off Pints 2."


Icewear Vezzo is set to release his new project Rich Off Pints 2 next week, and he officially dropped off the latest single, titled "Know The Difference" featuring Lil Baby, on Thursday night. The video will premiere on Friday afternoon, but fans are able to check out the new record on all streaming services right now.

The new release comes following Icewear Vezzo's announcement that he's finally off of probation for the first time in his adult life, marking nearly fifteen years where he was being monitored regularly. The new track starts out with a hook from Lil Baby before the Detroit rapper jumps in, coming through for a verse referencing his drug-dealing past and more.

Listen to "Know The Difference" by Icewear Vezzo and Lil Baby below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Whenever I start the Aventador, it go in neutral, I bought a McLaren, it's moving
Them n***as ain't bust shit they claim to be shooting
My network ain't public, I know what I'm doing

Icewear Vezzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  4
  1
  375
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Icewear Vezzo Lil Baby new music detroit Rich Off Pints 2
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Icewear Vezzo Releases New Single "Know The Difference" With Lil Baby
44
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject