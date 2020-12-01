The Murder Master Music Show has been providing deeper insight into some of the rap game's craziest -- and often forgotten -- stories, many of which took place in the midst of hip-hop's golden era. Most recently, former Luke Records signee Drugzie (an original member of both the Poison Clan and Home Team cliques) slid through to chop it up about one of the most epic brawls in hip-hop history. The one that transpired between Ice Cube's Lench Mob and Above The Law during the 1990 New Music Seminar.

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

For those who need a little bit of context as to why the two crews actually came to blows in such an explosive fashion, one fact should be remembered above all. When Ice Cube left N.W.A in December of 1989, it wasn't exactly an amicable split. Many were quick to turn on Cube, including the members of Above The Law, who took to questioning the lyricist's "gangsta" and disrespecting him and his new affiliates. When they ultimately crossed paths in the lobby of the Marriot Marquis in New York City, it didn't take long for a full-blown melee to explode -- much to the dismay of the fans and civilians attending the seminar.

"I was there when Cube had the fight," explains Drugzie, who remembers witnessing the legendary brawl first-hand. "I was there. I was in the lobby. I saw Ice-T there, he was taking off his rings flying down the escalator. I saw the bald-headed dude, short stocky, from Above The Law walking around the whole mezzanine floor in the Marriott Marquise with a bat." Clarification: the man he is referring to was confirmed to be Cold 187um. "Straight up! I'm right in front of his face he is not even looking at me, he is scanning the whole area looking for somebody. I'm like "Is he just acting or what? We in the lobby Son!"

"Anyway, he sees Lench Mob, and then he chases them down the escalator," continues Drugzie. "And that's when Ice-T--and the ruckus started--then Ice-T's taking off his rings and flying down the escalator. I didn't head down the escalator to actually see. I was still in my street vibe where whoever around could get it. I don't want to see it."

It's not surprising to hear that Ice-T was quick to dive into the fray -- lest we forget, he was the "Original Gangsta" himself. For more backstory on one of hip-hop's most notorious brawls, be sure to check out the full interview below, courtesy of the Murder Master Music Show.