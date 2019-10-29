mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ice Cube Decimated Four Grown Men On GOAT Diss Track "No Vaseline"

Mitch Findlay
October 29, 2019 11:27
326 Views
40
2
CoverCover

No Vaseline
Ice Cube

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Twenty-eight years ago, Ice Cube established his dominance and redefined the diss track.


The modern-day diss track has become a cherished hip-hop commodity. Historically, the art of war has bled into music for decades from the formative "The Bridge Is Over" to the rapid-fire assault of "Killshot." Yet for many, Ice Cube is the man who set the standard with "No Vaseline." The name itself suggests a painful experience, and for his former groupmates Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella, it may very well have delivered on that front. Standing imposing against four battle-hungry emcees, Ice Cube proved unwavering in his assault, taking on four grown man (and Jerry Heller) with the swagger of Neo fighting upgraded Agents in The Matrix Reloaded. 

Lyrically, Cube seized the jugular until blood geysers sprayed Los Angeles soil. No stone was left unturned, from positing Eazy and Dre as undercover lovers to exposing a lifestyle removed from their iconic Straight Outta Compton image. The sheer brazen swagger Cube exuded has kept "No Vaseline" atop many GOAT lists, and it's unlikely to fall from grace anytime soon. On the day of Death Certificate's anniversary, it seems only fitting to remind the masses of Ice Cube's infectious display of fire-and-brimstone, one of the defining cultural moments of our time

Ice Cube
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  2
  326
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ice Cube no vaseline N.W.A diss Dr. Dre Eazy-E MC Ren dj yella
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ice Cube Decimated Four Grown Men On GOAT Diss Track "No Vaseline"
40
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject