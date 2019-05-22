People will go to great lengths to protect their homes, especially celebrities who have crazed fans and foes. Ice-T may now be known as Detective Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but way back when he was a gangster rapper who spit rhymes about killing police officers. The actor-rapper is a family man who makes sure that security around his residence is on point, but he recently tweeted that things almost went south because of a delivery guy.

Ice-T, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, told Amazon that they were thisclose to being down one delivery driver after the man approached the rapper's home. "Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it," he said. "I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night.... Just sayin."

Dave Clark, the Senior Vice President of Operations at Amazon saw the television star's complaint and responded, "Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer." A Twitter user didn't appreciate Clark's words and told him, "VPs shouldn't be posting 'MF'ing'. Have some class."