Ice-T is a pioneering figure in rap music with a career that expands well-beyond hip-hop. He's an actor with a lengthy resume and a frontman of Grammy award-winning metal band, Body Count. However, his contributions in rap played a pivotal role in paving the lane for the genre's evolution.



During a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Ice-T joined the late-night host for a game of "Ice-T Settles It." Ice-T fielded questions regarding Twitter etiquette, slow-talking, fried spaghetti, and the greatest rap album of all time. Ice-T explained that Eric B. and Rakim's Paid In Full sits at the top of the list, largely because of how influential it was on him in his come up. "That was the most influential album to me when I was making my album," he said.

However, Ice-T couldn't limit himself to one choice and listed off two other projects that sit at second and third place. At #2 is Public Enemy's Fear Of A Black Planet and at #3 is N.W.A's Straight Outta Compton.

"Each one of those albums had a lot to do with influencing me as an MC. But when I heard Rakim, I had never heard nobody rap like that. And it was so many hits on that album. Get Paid In Full and you’ll bang it all the way to the house," he said.

