IDK's "Top 30" is lined from top-to-bottom with essentials.
Though some may have since grown tired of the format, many still derive pleasure from the art of "listmaking." Following what can only be described as a Top 50 fever, IDK has thrown his hat in the race, offering up a different spin on the formula. This time, the Maryland rapper has shared what he feels to be the "Top 30 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums Of All Time," in no discernible order.
On the surface, nothing appears to be overtly egregious on his list, as each selection is an excellent and essential album in the greater musical canon. I suppose it's more the omissions we oughta examine, should somebody be hunting to nitpick. As posted on his Instagram, IDK's list reads as follows:
50 Cent - Get Rich Or Die Tryin
2Pac - Me Against The World
The Notorious B.I.G. - Ready To Die
Kanye West - Late Registration
Kanye West - 808's & Heartbreak
Kanye West- Graduation
Kanye West - My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill
Lil Wayne - Tha Carter 3
Lil Wayne - Tha Carter 2
Kendrick Lamar - good kid, m.A.A.d city
Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP
Dr. Dre - The Chronic
Jay-Z - Reasonable Doubt
Jay-Z - The Blueprint
Jay-Z - The Black Album
Notorious B.I.G - Life After Death
Nas - Illmatic
2Pac - All Eyez On Me
Drake - Take Care
Wu-Tang Clan - Enter The Wu-Tang
A Tribe Called Quest - Midnight Marauders
Outkast - Stankonia
DMX - It's Dark & Hell Is Hot
Snoop Dogg - Doggystyle
J Cole -2014 Forest Hills Drive
The Fugees - The Score
Dr. Dre - 2001
Kanye West & Jay-Z - Watch The Throne
If that wasn't enough, he also vows that his upcoming Is He Real? project will be more than deserving of a spot - though one has to wonder which is the first to go, in that scenario. Keep a lookout for that one, dropping next week, and sound off below. Did IDK hit the nail on the head with this one? And if not, where did he falter?