Though some may have since grown tired of the format, many still derive pleasure from the art of "listmaking." Following what can only be described as a Top 50 fever, IDK has thrown his hat in the race, offering up a different spin on the formula. This time, the Maryland rapper has shared what he feels to be the "Top 30 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums Of All Time," in no discernible order.

On the surface, nothing appears to be overtly egregious on his list, as each selection is an excellent and essential album in the greater musical canon. I suppose it's more the omissions we oughta examine, should somebody be hunting to nitpick. As posted on his Instagram, IDK's list reads as follows:

50 Cent - Get Rich Or Die Tryin

2Pac - Me Against The World

The Notorious B.I.G. - Ready To Die

Kanye West - Late Registration

Kanye West - 808's & Heartbreak

Kanye West- Graduation

Kanye West - My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

Lil Wayne - Tha Carter 3

Lil Wayne - Tha Carter 2

Kendrick Lamar - good kid, m.A.A.d city

Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP

Dr. Dre - The Chronic

Jay-Z - Reasonable Doubt

Jay-Z - The Blueprint

Jay-Z - The Black Album

Notorious B.I.G - Life After Death

Nas - Illmatic

2Pac - All Eyez On Me

Drake - Take Care

Wu-Tang Clan - Enter The Wu-Tang

A Tribe Called Quest - Midnight Marauders

Outkast - Stankonia

DMX - It's Dark & Hell Is Hot

Snoop Dogg - Doggystyle

J Cole -2014 Forest Hills Drive

The Fugees - The Score

Dr. Dre - 2001

Kanye West & Jay-Z - Watch The Throne

If that wasn't enough, he also vows that his upcoming Is He Real? project will be more than deserving of a spot - though one has to wonder which is the first to go, in that scenario. Keep a lookout for that one, dropping next week, and sound off below. Did IDK hit the nail on the head with this one? And if not, where did he falter?