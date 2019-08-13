IDK is kicking off September with a bang.
IDK's become an underground favorite in the past few years. IWASVERYBAD solidified himself among hip-hop heads as he worked with everyone from MF Doom to Chief Keef. Since then, he dropped off IDK & FRIENDS :) to hold fans over until the release of his next project which he's been teasing more and more in recent times. Last month, he revealed what seemed to be an August release date for his new album, Is He Real? but unfortunately, it looks like fans might have to wait until the following month to receive it.
Not only is IDK coming through with a new album but he's already plotted out a tour to follow the project's release. Is He Real? will finally drop on September 4th. In October, he'll kick off a 14-date tour across America and Canada. The first date is slated for Made In America festival in Philadelphia on August 31st, days before the album drops. However, he'll be on the road full fledged on October 13th in Austin, TX before concluding the show in College Park, MD on November 29th.
Peep the list of tour dates below.