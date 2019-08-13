IDK's become an underground favorite in the past few years. IWASVERYBAD solidified himself among hip-hop heads as he worked with everyone from MF Doom to Chief Keef. Since then, he dropped off IDK & FRIENDS :) to hold fans over until the release of his next project which he's been teasing more and more in recent times. Last month, he revealed what seemed to be an August release date for his new album, Is He Real? but unfortunately, it looks like fans might have to wait until the following month to receive it.

Not only is IDK coming through with a new album but he's already plotted out a tour to follow the project's release. Is He Real? will finally drop on September 4th. In October, he'll kick off a 14-date tour across America and Canada. The first date is slated for Made In America festival in Philadelphia on August 31st, days before the album drops. However, he'll be on the road full fledged on October 13th in Austin, TX before concluding the show in College Park, MD on November 29th.

Peep the list of tour dates below.

8/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America

10/13 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/18 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/25 - Chicago, IL @ SubT

10/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

10/31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room

11/4 - San Francisco, CA @ Slims

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival