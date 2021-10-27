HVN Announces Upcoming EP & Drops Off New Song, “MARINE”

It’s been a big month for rapper HVN. The 23-year-old was featured alongside SoFaygo on “Smoke” on Don Toliver’s Life of a DON album, and now, he’s back with a track of his own. On Wednesday, October 27th, the Houston native dropped off “MARINE,” which sees him carrying raspy vocals over a glitchy, auto-tune beat.

“Marine single tonight, thank y’all for the love. It feel like all the dark times I went thru is making sense now,” HVN captioned an Instagram post from yesterday evening. Along with the new single, the artist also shared that he’s got a “full project” on the way this November.

Plenty of fans in the comments took time to gas up the artwork for “MARINE,” while others expressed their excitement for the newly announced project. “If the album gonna sound like this, we bout to get another Rodeo,” one listener predicted.

The last time HVN released a project was on Valentine’s Day of 2020 with Welcome to Heaven. The 7-track project saw just two features from Broadday BBY KODIE, and YGR, so it will be interested to see who, if anyone, he picks up for his sophomore release.

What are your thoughts on “MARINE”? Drop a comment and let us know.