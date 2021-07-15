Last week, on July 7, 2021, Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse was shockingly assassinated, sending the country into a "state-of-siege" for the next 15 days. According to CNN, all borders to Haiti are closed and martial law is temporarily imposed, as Haiti’s military and the Haiti National Police (HNP) have been empowered to enforce the law following the country's extreme political disruption.

Jovenel Moïse's wife, Martine Moïse was also shot and injured during the attack on her husband's life last week, and she was subsequently transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment. On Sunday, Haiti's First Lady shared a voice message via Twitter in which she mentioned the traumatic incident that she had recently experienced and urged the country to stay on the right path.

According to the New York Times (who translated her voice message), Martine Moïse said, "In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets....I’m crying, it’s true, but we can’t let the country go astray." She also condemned those "who want to assassinate the president’s dream, vision and ideas for the country [and] do not want to see a transition in the country."

Days later, Martine Moïse has returned with a visual update on her current condition, as she remains hospitalized in Miami. Although she looks upset in the picture, the tweet's message is contrarily full of gratitude."

"Thank you for the team of guardian angels who helped me through this terrible time," Martine Moïse said. "With your gentle touch, kindness and care, I was able to hold on. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Stay tuned for more information regarding Martine Moïse and the overall wellbeing of Haiti.

