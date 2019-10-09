Homeboy Sandman Enlists Quelle Chris & Your Old Droog For "Lookout"

Queens' rapper Homeboy Sandman is revving up for the release of his forthcoming album, Dusty. In an era where bars aren't as much of a focal point in hip-hop as it once was, Homeboy Sandman recruits two revered MCs, Quelle Chris and Your Old Droog, for his latest offering, "Lookout." The song has authentic hip-hop feel to it as the three rappers flex their lyrical prowess over the looped guitar sample. If you're someone who's into bars, this is definitely a track you need to hear.

“In hopefully hundreds but probably thousands of years when humanity gets its head on straight, they’ll look back at this joint and know that at least three of us weren’t a complete waste of time," Homeboy Sandman told WaxPoetic.

Homeboy Sandman's new project, Dusty will be available on October 18th.

Quotable Lyrics

In a foreign with a foreign listenin' to Foreign

And tourin' a new city nightly, rightfully I'm very paid

One feature have me ineligible for Medicaid