Back in 2019, HNHH and TuneCore came together for the "Heat Seekers" contest which saw numerous up and coming artists get featured on our website over the course of 11 weeks. This contest became immensely popular amongst our readers as it exposed them to various new artists they otherwise wouldn't have been privy to. The initiative gave many deserving artists a platform to get heard, with one artist receiving the experience of a lifetime, in the form of a recording session at the HNHH studio. The session was even led by a famous producer, making the experience that much more valuable. In 2020, HNHH and TuneCore have picked up from where we left off, except this time around the "Heat Seekers" contest is featuring 12 artists over the course of 12 months. If you feel like your music is good enough to be featured, be sure to submit your music to enter the contest, here.

This month, HNHH and TuneCore are delighted to present the seventh winner of this year's "Heat Seekers" contest, Karma Nikole. Hailing from Jamaica, Queens in New York, Karma Nikole knew she could rap at a very young age, and immediately began perfecting her craft. As a female MC, Karma Nikole has seen first hand how women are treated in the industry, which is why she has devoted much of her songwriting to female empowerment. These experiences have helped mold her unapologetic "in your face" style that will immediately grab your attention upon putting on one of her songs. Her latest single "Make Them Mad" is a prime example of this and you can check out the music video for that track, below. She is also working on a brand new EP so make sure to be on the lookout for that, as well.

Check out our q&a with Karma Nikole, below, to get a better sense of her influences and motivations.

(HNHH) Where are you from? How has your home influenced your sound/style?

(Karma Nikole) I’m from southside Jamaica, Queens. That has influenced my sound by experience. Going through the struggles and watching day to day how women are treated. My style became bossy so people can respect me not only as a person but as a woman.

Describe your sound in three words.

My sound is raw, unapologetic, and confident.

How old are you? Does age matter to music?

I’m 24. I feel like age doesn’t matter in music... once the talent is in you it’s in you.

What's the last album you listened to?

Pop Smoke (Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon)

Name your top 3 biggest influences.

Eve, Nicki Minaj, and Drake

Name your dream collaboration.

My dream collab is Nicki Minaj for sure.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Nicki Minaj "The Pinkprint"

What's your favorite hip-hop sub-genre at the moment?

Favorite hip hop sub genre at the moment is ratchet music.

You can check out Karma Nikole's music in the HNHH x TuneCore "Heat Seekers" playlist, below. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you new TuneCore "Heat Seekers" winners in short order.

About TuneCore: