Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance, has been one of the biggest music releases of the year. The project has everyone talking, and much has been made of who appears on the album and who doesn't.

One of the many artists who worked on the LP has opened up about its creation. Super-producer Hit-Boy sat down with Rolling Stone's "Music Now" podcast and discussed his involvement with Renaissance. He spent much of his time talking about "Thique," one of the hottest singles on the record.

According to Hit-Boy, the beat on "Thique" is much older than the rest of the project. "I had to sit on that beat for eight years," he exclaimed on the podcast. "That’s the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game and certain people will perceive like, ‘Oh, where’s Hit-Boy been? What’s Hit-Boy been doing?’ But then I’m sitting on stuff like ‘Thique’ that just hasn’t materialized yet. Y’all don’t even know how ahead I really am… I’ve been holding onto legendary stuff, and there’s plenty more."

Back in 2014, Hit-Boy had originally given Beyoncé the beat to what would become "Feeling Myself," which ended up on Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint. When the producer gave her the beat for "Thique," Bey kept it for eight years until she felt it had the right sound for her project.

Hit-Boy and Beyoncé's collaborations are almost always fruitful. They've created a total of seven singles together, including "XO," "Flawless," and "Bow Down/I Been On." It's a good thing "Thique" finally saw the light of day.

