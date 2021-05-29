Here's everything being added to Netflix in June.
Netflix has revealed its list of upcoming additions to its streaming catalog for the month of June. The platform will be adding a number of great films such as The Big Lebowski, Silver Linings Playbook, Million Dollar Baby, and more.
Netflix is also releasing several original films and TV shows. Fresh, Fried & Crispy is dropping on June 9th and will follow food critic Daym Drops as he finds the best fried food in America. America: The Motion Picture will cap off the month of June. The film stars Channing Tatum as Geroge Washington and is described by Netflix as a "tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution." Killer Mike will also appear in the film.
Check out the full rundown of what's being added to Netflix below.
June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (Netflix Family)
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
Feel Good: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Sweet Tooth (Netflix Series)
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake (Netflix Film)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Series)
LA's Finest: Season 2
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
June 11
Trese (Netflix Anime)
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 15
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Interactive Experience)
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town (Netflix Documentary)
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
Fatherhood (Netflix Film)
The Rational Life (Netflix Series)
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Series)
June 22
This Is Pop (Netflix Documentary)
June 23
Good on Paper (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
June 24
Sisters on Track (Netflix Documentary)
June 25
The Ice Road (Netflix Film)
Sex/Life (Netflix Series)
June 28
Killing Them Softly
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
June 30
America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Film)
Lying and Stealing