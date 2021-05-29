Netflix has revealed its list of upcoming additions to its streaming catalog for the month of June. The platform will be adding a number of great films such as The Big Lebowski, Silver Linings Playbook, Million Dollar Baby, and more.

Netflix is also releasing several original films and TV shows. Fresh, Fried & Crispy is dropping on June 9th and will follow food critic Daym Drops as he finds the best fried food in America. America: The Motion Picture will cap off the month of June. The film stars Channing Tatum as Geroge Washington and is described by Netflix as a "tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution." Killer Mike will also appear in the film.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (Netflix Family)

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Feel Good: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Series)

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake (Netflix Film)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Series)

LA's Finest: Season 2

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

June 11

Trese (Netflix Anime)

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 15

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Interactive Experience)

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town (Netflix Documentary)

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

Fatherhood (Netflix Film)

The Rational Life (Netflix Series)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Series)

June 22

This Is Pop (Netflix Documentary)

June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

June 24

Sisters on Track (Netflix Documentary)

June 25

The Ice Road (Netflix Film)

Sex/Life (Netflix Series)

June 28

Killing Them Softly

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Film)

Lying and Stealing