Netflix is removing a lot of items from their catalog in order to make room for their February releases, but hopefully, you’ll find something you love on this list to binge this month. Modern classics like Inception and The Conjuring are finally making their way to the streaming service, as well as some nostalgic favorites like the first and second season of iCarly and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Sam Levinson’s new film Malcolm & Marie, which stars Zendaya and John David Washington, is also hitting the Netflix site this month. Levinson is the mastermind behind HBO’s Euphoria, so his new film is certain to take viewers on a wild ride. Exciting new docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is joining the site on February 10th, following the disappearance and eventual death of Elisa Lam.

Want to plan out what you’ll be watching this month? Keep reading to see everything being added to the site below.

February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

February 2

Kid Cosmic (Netflix Family)

Mighty Express: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 (Netflix Comedy Series)

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead (Netflix Film)

Black Beach (Netflix Film)

Firefly Lane (Netflix Original)

February 5

Hache: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Invisible City (Netflix Original)

The Last Paradiso (Netflix Film)

Little Big Women (Netflix Film)

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix Film)

Space Sweepers (Netflix Film)

Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix Documentary)

February 6

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix Documentary)

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (Netflix Film)

The World We Make (2019)

February 11

Capitani (Netflix Original)

Layla Majnun (Netflix Film)

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot (Netflix Film)

Squared Love (Netflix Film)

February 12

Buried by the Bernards (Netflix Original)

Nadiya Bakes (Netflix Original)

Hate by Dani Rovira (Netflix Comedy Special)

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Netflix Film)

Xico's Journey (Netflix Family)

February 13

Monsoon (2019)

February 15

The Crew (Netflix Original)

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Netflix Family)

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix Original)

Hello, Me! (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Netflix Anime)

February 19

I Care A Lot (Netflix Film)

Tribes of Europa (Netflix Original)

February 20

Classmates Minus (Netflix Film)

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 22

Blown Away: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Busted!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Family)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix Film)

The White Tiger (Netflix Film)

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (Netflix Complex Special)

Pelé (Netflix Documentary)

February 24

Canine Intervention (Netflix Original)

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix Original)

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

Geez & Ann (Netflix Film)

High-Rise Invasion (Netflix Anime)

February 26

Bigfoot Family (Netflix Family)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film)

Crazy About Her (Netflix Film)

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

[Via]