H.E.R. Reflects On Being "21" With New Single

Most people can probably remember their 21st year of life and what that year meant to them, while some may be leading up to that tender age. H.E.R. (born Gabi Wilson) felt some type of way when she turned 21 and made a song about the special year and has now released it at the age of 22.

The song reflects on her success at such a young age and how some people aren't made for the life she lives. "Everybody wanna be my guy And my girl, too I wouldn't trade it for the world," she sings. Overall, the track is an ode to taking control of her life and feeling blessed for where she's at. We can't say for sure if this tune is coming off a project that's on the way but a new track by H.E.R. is always appreciated.

Listen to the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Cold winters, late dinners, and black Sprinters

After-show afterparty, orange juice and Bacardi

I'm old enough, I made enough to move to Abu Dhabi

And who could stop me?