Henry Ruggs III is facing some pretty massive charges after killing a woman and her dog in a high-speed crash while under the influence. If convicted on every single charge, Ruggs could end up going to jail for a grand total of 46 years, which is a significant portion of his life. At this point, it seems clear that he will never play in the NFL again as his actions have essentially ruined his life.

Recently, Ruggs missed a mandatory alcohol level test, which ultimately led to him arriving in court today. Ruggs' lawyer maintained that he had been timely with the tests, however, he ended up missing one by accident. This ultimately could have landed him back in jail, hence his appearance in court this morning.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Ruggs was able to avoid jail, however, he does need to wear an ankle monitor that checks for alcohol levels through the skin. Effectively, this is a 24/7 measure that will pretty well guarantee that Ruggs never misses a test again. It is a drastic measure, although, given the circumstances, it certainly isn't unprecedented.

Now, Ruggs will have to wait until next month, when he will return to court again for his case. This continues to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and details.

[Via]