According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident this morning that left one person dead.

In a statement released earlier today, the LVMPD said that, "On November 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4."

The LVMPD continued to reveal that, upon finding the Toyota on fire, one deceased victim (whose name has yet to be revealed) was located inside the vehicle. The driver of the Corvette was identified as Ruggs III, who reportedly remained on the scene, and "showed signs of impairment."

Ruggs III was transported to UMC hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and will reportedly be charged with "DUI resulting in death."

Upon the news of Ruggs' involvement both the Raiders and National Football League have issued statements, and offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occured this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time," the Raiders said.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy," a spokesman for the NFL said. "We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

This is a developing story.

