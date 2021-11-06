Henry Ruggs III was arrested this past week after causing a violent car crash that left one woman and her dog dead. The incident was so violent that the woman's car burst into flames, all while Ruggs' vehicle was totaled. Ruggs was driving 156 MPH at the time of the incident which is the average speed at some NASCAR tracks. It was a complete lack of judgment that ultimately has Ruggs facing some life-altering consequences.

In addition to being kicked off of the Las Vegas Raiders roster, Ruggs had initially been hit with a DUI resulting in death charge, but now, he has four more charges under his name, according to TMZ. These charges are for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving X2, and possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol.

Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images

As TMZ reported, the maximum sentence for being found guilty on all of these charges is 46 years in prison. Of course, this will have to go to trial before such a sentence can be handed down, however, it is not looking good for the young football star.

This is a truly tragic story and our heart goes out to the family of the victim. Updates continue to rollout in this story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details.

