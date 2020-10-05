Headie One Unleashes New Single "Breathing"

Headie One's had quite the rollout for his debut album. Getting locked up at the beginning of the year before getting an early release over COVID. From there, he's released tons of singles with "Rose Gold," the Drake-assisted, "Only You Freestyle," and "Ain't It Different" ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy.

As his debut album gears up for a Friday release, the rapper unleashed his latest single from the project, "Breathing." Pain riddles his voice over the pitched R&B vocal samples and 808s as he opens up about low points from betrayal to incarceration and the parallels between rap and the streets. Following his recent prison sentence, Headie's latest song not only sounds like he's getting many things off of his chest but also providing commentary and insight into the racial injustice faced by Black people in the UK and across the globe.

Headie One's forthcoming debut album EDNA drops this Friday with appearances from Drake, Future, Skepta, M Huncho, and more. Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything that my Pops once told me, I should've listened

Was a lil' n***a thinkin' I could trust my intuition

Them sentences for rapists and them dealers should be different

I guess that depends on what the color of your skin is

Every setback in the dock felt that pain from all your people

Think we like bein' around them crack pipes and them needles?

Starin' at this dirty money, all the fiends will give you

Thinkin' "Either me or them", this money payin' for my dinner, One

