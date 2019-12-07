Earlier this week, HBO revealed the first official trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming series, The Outsider.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider will feature ten episodes starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelssohn and Cynthia Erivo. The plot will follow police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelssohn) as he works through a "seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in," as explained by HBO.

Bateman, who seems to star as the show's antagonist, has recently received praise for his starring role in Ozark, where he's been nominated for a golden globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.

On Twitter, Stephen King referred to the show as "one of the best adaptations of my work," adding, "Hope you'll watch it." King released The Outsider relatively recently on May 22, 2018 to general praise. It has a 4/5 on Goodreads.

The Outsider is set to premiere on January 12, 2020.