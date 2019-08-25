Well here’ some bad news for fans of HBO’s series Ballers. This upcoming season 5 will be the last one ever. Star of the show and executive producer, Dwayne Johnson, confirmed the news via an emotional Instagram post the other day.

“My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rocking with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the opportunity to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity ‘Ballers’ created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of ‘Ballers,'” Johnson wrote in a farewell statement.

“It has been an honor to do, it has been an honor to produce, and it has been an honor to deliver to you guys, the fans,” Johnson added.

Ballers joins a long list of HBO shows calling quits this year, including Game of Thrones, Veep, and Silicon Valley to name a few. Be sure to set your DVR’s for this Sunday, August 25th for episode 1 in season 5.