While Halsey has been very open about her sexuality and how she's bisexual it's now come to the point where her boyfriend, British rocker Yungblud, has followed in her footsteps when it comes to being open and proud about his sexual fluidity. The "11 Minutes" musician opened up to Attitude Magazine on how he's "more straight" but that doesn't mean he isn't open to other sexual experiences.

"I am more straight. [But if] I walked down the street and met a fucking bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know”, he told the publication. “It’s about connection. I’m very fluid about it.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 22-year-old expressed how he challenges gender norms with fashion and tries to break gender expectations. “I wake up one day and want to look girly as fuck, and I’ll wake up the next and walk out of the house in a Fred Perry polo shirt looking like I’ll beat the s–t of out you,” he explained. As for why he headed to London from Doncaster, simple, he wanted to find himself.

“I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to fucking try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am,” he added.