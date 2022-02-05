Sydney Sweeney and Halsey first casually met on the set of the latter's "Graveyard" music video, but the two stars are going to be spending plenty of time together over the coming months. As Nylon reports, the "Hurricane" singer and the Euphoria actress are just two of the famous faces cast in Bron Studios' forthcoming project, National Anthem.

The film will be Tony Tost's directorial debut and is said to revolve around "a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home."

"No longer will the marginalized be ignored," the synopsis continues. "All must learn to survive or else." When speaking on his involvement in National Anthem, Tost said, "I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to bring [this story] to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast."

Other names cast alongside Halsey and Sweeney include Red Rocket's Simon Rex and Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser. "I'm especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tributes to the myths of the west while also radically reinventing them," the director continued.

Apart from their cameo in A Star is Born, the forthcoming project will mark Halsey's first major on-screen role in a live-action film. Here's to hoping they take a liking to the world of acting, as they've also been cast alongside the Washington-born actress in HBO's The Player's Table – a series based on Jessica Goodman's debut novel They Wish They Were Us.

Check back in with HNHH for future updates on National Anthem and other projects starring your favourite artists.

[Via]