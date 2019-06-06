Halle Berry hasn't ever dabbled with music in the past but she's become one of the most referenced actresses in hip-hop history. Her name's been dropped by essentially everyone in the game from Outkast, Drake,Ghostface Killah, and more. However, she's never actually responded to the mentions of her name.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In the most recent episode of Hot Ones, Halle Berry sat down with host Sean Evans where the two discussed everything from the Oscars to Catwoman. At one point, Evans did ask Halle Berry about what she thought about her name used in rap lyrics. She explained that she didn't have a favorite but she's appreciative that her name is still in the fold and the fact that she's even remembered. "There's no way I could pick one. I love all these artists. I'm always flattered whenever any one of them include me and that they still remember me," she said. "To pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son," she added.

Berry was then asked about lyrics from both Nas and Kanye West that mention her name. On Nas' "It's Mine," he says, "Silk shirts on my chest, what a flirt/ Halle Berry blew my a kiss at the Barbara Streisand concert." Unfortunately, Halle Berry doesn't even recall ever going to a Barbara Streisand concert. "It was an imposter," she joked.

She later commented on Kanye's bars from "The New Workout Plan" when he rapped, "She lookin' scary to me is Henny make girls look like Halle Berry to me." Halle Berry took a liking to this one, saying, "Alright, Kanye. I'm gonna take that."

Peep the latest episode below.