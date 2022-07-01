As her sister etches out a successful solo career in music, Hally Bailey has been hard at work, herself. We have watched on as Chlöe prepares for the anticipated release of her solo debut LP, and with each new release, her sister Halle has been her biggest cheerleader. However, that doesn't mean that Halle hasn't been putting in work of her own, as she has completed filming The Little Mermaid and now, The Color Purple.

Her role as Ariel in the live-action Disney classic stirred up dust, but her addition to the updated musical adaptation of Alice Walker's famed classic isn't expected to cause controversy.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Over on Instagram, Halle shared a few photos and videos of her time on set, giving her followers a sneak peek at what it was like behind the scenes—including posing for a photo alongside Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul starred in the 1980s iconic film The Color Purple in one of her earliest acting roles as Miss Sofia.

"And that’s a wrap for me on the color purple," Halle wrote in the caption. "I'm so very grateful to have had this experience, my second major motion picture complete in the last year and a half God is so good here’s a few of my fav moments without showing too much."

According to Entertainment Weekly:

"Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders are also producing the Warner Bros. production alongside executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Mara Jacobs, Carla Gardini, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Adam Fell."

Check out a few highlights from Halle Bailey below.

